A Message from Bishop Fabre on Hurricane Nate

by Bishop Shelton Fabre

My dear people of God in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux:



It is my hope that all are completing or have completed the necessary preparations for the arrival of Hurricane Nate. I urge everyone to heed the directions given by our civil authorities and to not place yourself or your loved ones in any danger.



I am grateful to all in our diocese who regularly practice their faith by attending Mass on the weekend. Thank you! However, with regard to the obligation to attend Mass this weekend, due to Hurricane Nate please do not place yourself in any danger to attend Mass this weekend. In weather situations such as this where it might be dangerous for you to attend Mass, please know that you are dispensed from the obligation to attend Mass. The most important thing is that you keep yourself safe during the hurricane this weekend so that you can join us for Mass on future weekends!



Let us check on our neighbors, especially those who are elderly, and assist those who may need help. Finally, let us also pray that God prevent loss of life and property during this hurricane.



+Shelton J. Fabre

Bishop of Houma-Thibodaux.