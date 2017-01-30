A Prayer Request from Bishop Fabre

From Bishop Fabre:



"The most recent Executive orders on immigration and refugee resettlement would usher substantive changes impacting refugee resettlement in the United States. Catholic Social Teaching reminds us all that we are one human family whatever our national, racial, ethnic, economic, and ideological differences. We are our brothers and sisters keepers, wherever and whoever they may be. The teachings of Christ has global dimensions in an ever shrinking world. At the core of the virtue of solidarity is the pursuit of justice and peace.

We here in South Louisiana need simply look at our own history. Many of our ancestors were themselves refugees and immigrants. Our local Native American tribes were displaced from their homelands and migrated to the bayous. Cajuns from Acadiana and France fled their homelands to these bayous to avoid persecution. Our African American ancestors were displaced and sent to this foreign land. Our South Louisiana bayous are home to these and other immigrants and refugees. We should not forget our roots, nor should we forget our call from the Lord. Today, with more than 65 million people displaced from their homes, the need for the us to welcome refugees is more important than ever.

I ask all of us to pray for wisdom. It is my prayer that as these changes are reviewed and implemented, they will be morally defensible, compassionate, unambiguous, non-discriminatory and faithful to our principles as a Christian people. May the words of Christ’s Sermon on the Mount guide our nation: “Blessed are they who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be satisfied. Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy. Blessed are the clean of heart, for they will see God. Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.”