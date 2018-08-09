A Special Message from Bishop Shelton J. Fabre

by Bishop Shelton J. Fabre

Recent events regarding the response of leaders in the Church to situations and allegations of sexual abuse and harassment of minors and adults by clergy have again caused great anguish, concern, anger and confusion amongst the faithful. For many, these events have reopened old wounds, and broken hearts anew. I count myself among those who have dealt with such feelings over these past few weeks. Careful investigation, response and resolution are necessary. I am grateful for the most recent action of Pope Francis with regard to these matters. However, even with these actions, I realize that nothing can fully alleviate the pain of those who have suffered sexual abuse at the hands of those who lead or minister in the Church.



I join with many of my brother bishops of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) who have already stressed the need to do more to protect the people of God. I am certain that substantive steps towards this goal will be discussed during our General Assembly in November. I ask for your prayers that God will guide our discernment and actions in this regard. As bishops, we must respond with compassion and justice to anyone who has been sexually abused or harassed by anyone who ministers in the Church, and I urge anyone who has experienced such abuse by anyone in the church to come forward.



My dear people of God in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, as the one who serves you as bishop, I humbly ask for your prayers for all the bishops as we discern a further resolution to this painful and ugly chapter in the history of the Church. I hope that your prayers, my prayers, and the actions of the bishops will bear fruit in ushering in a future in the Church that is free from such moral failures, but even more importantly, a powerful conversion and reconciliation amongst all of God’s people.

For more information, contact:

Rev. Alex Gaudet, Administrative Secretary to the Bishop

(985) 850-3124

bishopsec@htdiocese.org

The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Outreach Line

Telephone number is (985) 873-0026 or (985) 850-3172