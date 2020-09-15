Amelia Cemetery Vandalized; We Pray for the Families Affected

In the early morning hours of Monday, September 14, 2020, someone entered the Amelia Cemetery (St. Andrews Catholic Church cemetery) and vandalized/desecrated graves.
We are deeply saddened and shocked by the repugnant behavior which occurred in the Catholic Cemetery in Amelia where recently there was the desecration of graves. Cemeteries are holy places where the bodies of our beloved dead rest, where prayers are offered for those who are buried there, and where their memories are honored by their loved ones. Cemeteries must always be respected as sacred places. We have extended our prayers and support to the families affected by this heinous crime. May all who are buried in our cemeteries know the benefit of our prayers offered for them as well as eternal rest and peace. We have been and will continue to cooperate with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in seeking to find those responsible for these actions.
Please click on this link for information regarding this matter from the St. Mary’s Parish Sheriff’s Office: https://www.facebook.com/471252262892645/posts/4765482016802960/