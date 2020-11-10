An Update on the Release of the McCarrick Report

As you are likely aware, a two-year investigation into ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick was released by the Vatican today containing distressing facts that shine a light on a disturbingly dark chapter in our Church’s history. As reported, McCarrick’s actions were intolerable, bringing pain to victims and their families. The response by some church officials to McCarrick’s actions was heartbreakingly poor and disastrous, thus causing even more pain and disillusionment.
As I stated in my pastoral letter ‘
Light in the Darkness’ in January 2019, ‘any season of the Church that history paints as dark, light has arisen through the lives of the saints. Holiness is always an answer to the challenges of the day. God is the light that is leading us through the darkness.’
May our prayer to the Lord of all providence guide us through these days, bringing renewal and hope, healing and peace.
Respectfully in Christ,
+ Bishop Shelton Fabre
