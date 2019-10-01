Annual Life Chains on Respect Life Sunday | October 6

The annual Life Chains in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux will be held on Respect Life Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 2–3 p.m. (rain or shine). This is a peaceful and prayerful public witness of pro-life Americans standing for one hour praying for our nation and for an end to abortion.
Those participating in the Houma Life Chain will line the median of Tunnel Boulevard in Houma.
The Larose Life Chain participants will stand in the front yard of Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Larose.
The Lockport Life Chain participants will line Hwy. 1 (Crescent Avenue) in Lockport. Participants are invited to gather at Town Hall at 1:45 p.m.
The Thibodaux Life Chain participants will line the median of Canal Boulevard in Thibodaux.
Join with other pro-life Christians to make a statement to our community that “Abortion Kills Children.”