As We Await a New Bishop, What Happens Now?

As Bishop Fabre was installed as the new Archbishop of Louisville, Kentucky on March 30, 2022, and as we, the people of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, await the announcement of a new bishop, what happens now? Here are answers to some of the most common questions that have been asked:
1) When will we get a new bishop? The Pope is the one responsible for appointing a bishop to a diocese. The process of receiving a new bishop can often take eight months or more from the time a diocese becomes vacant. As an example, the time between Bishop Boudreaux to Bishop Jarrell was four months, between Bishop Jarrell and Bishop Jacobs was 11 months, and between Bishop Jacobs and Bishop Fabre was 2 months.
2) What is the process for naming a new bishop? For us, this process began on Wednesday, March 30, after Bishop Fabre was installed as Archbishop of Louisville. This process involves consultation, discussion, and discernment as to what candidate would be the best fit for our particular diocese. Visit the USCCB's webpage for a detailed explanation of the process of appointing bishops.
3) Who will serve the diocese until we receive a new bishop? When Archbishop Fabre became the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Louisville Wednesday, March 30, that meant that the office of bishop in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux is now officially declared vacant, or sede vacante. Thus, according to canon law, the College of Consultors is now charged with selecting a diocesan administrator within eight days, a period known as the interregnum.
The diocesan administrator, once selected, will continue the work of the bishop until a future bishop is named by the Holy See. Candidates for the post must be priests or bishops who are at least 35 years of age, and outstanding in doctrine and prudence. They may be from this diocese, or from somewhere else, including a bishop emeritus or a diocesan bishop from another diocese.
4) What is the College of Consultors? The diocesan administrator is normally elected by the College of Consultors. The college is composed of seven members who are selected from the Priests’ Council and whose functions are determined by law. The College of Consultors, in a sense, takes the place of the Priests’ Council during the vacant see and assists and advises the administrator in the governance of our diocese. In some instances, their consent is required before the administrator can make a decision. In the same vein, the consent of the college is also required by a diocesan bishop before he makes a decision or takes action concerning the diocese.
5) What is happening on Friday, April 1 and how is the diocesan administrator elected? The College of Consultors will meet this Friday morning, April 1, to begin the selection process. Any of the seven members may submit names into nomination, with discussion to follow. The consultors will then vote by secret ballot and the process continues until a candidate receives at least 2/3 of the votes cast. That candidate is then elected diocesan administrator.
6) When will we know who is the new diocesan administrator? Upon the conclusion of the College of Consultors’ deliberations, and once an administrator has been elected and has accepted, he then makes a profession of faith in the presence of the College of Consultors and notifies the Apostolic Nuncio of his election. The diocese will then formally communicate the announcement to its clergy, employees, parishioners, and the general public.
Join us in continuing to pray for our beloved former shepherd Archbishop Shelton Fabre as he now assumes the pastoral leadership of the Metropolitan Province of Louisville, and to pray for our College of Consultors as they meet and discern the leadership needs of our diocese Friday, April 1.