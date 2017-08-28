Assisting Victims of Hurricane Harvey

by Bishop Fabre

August 27, 2017

As Hurricane/Tropical Storm Harvey continues to cause devastation in Texas, and may soon create flooding in southwestern and other parts of Louisiana, we certainly keep those affected in our prayers. Here in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, we know the physical and emotional effort that is involved in both immediate and long term, ongoing recovery from hurricanes and flooding. As you are aware, this is still an unfolding flood event. In the future, we will undertake a second collection in churches here in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux to financially assist those affected in Texas and Louisiana by the hurricane and the unprecedented flooding.



However, if at this time you wish to assist those affected, you may financially assist in relief efforts being undertaken by Catholic Charities USA by donating to the Catholic Charities USA disaster relief fund located at: https://catholiccharitiesusa.org. The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has, over the years, received millions of dollars in grants from the Catholic Charities USA disaster fund to help families in our diocese to recover from storms.



Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has reached out to our sister Catholic Charities agencies in affected dioceses to offer assistance. As it become available, more information will be posted to our diocesan Catholic Charities website located at:

https://htdiocese.org/catholic-charities

Our Lady of Prompt Succor, hasten to help us!!



+Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Bishop of Houma-Thibodaux

