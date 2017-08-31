Assisting Victims of Hurricane Harvey

by Bishop Fabre



August 30, 2017

My dear brothers and sisters in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux:



As you are aware, Hurricane Harvey has caused widespread devastation in Houston, other areas of Texas, and in areas of southwestern Louisiana. We commend to God those who have died as a result of this natural disaster. We pray that God grant them eternal rest and peace. Our hearts and prayers also go out to all who have been affected by this disaster. We pray that God will grant them consolation, strength, courage, and hope as they rebuild their lives.



The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has called for a second collection to assist affected areas in recovering from this disaster. In the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, this second collection is to be taken up in all church parishes the weekend of September 9th and 10th. The proceeds of this collection will be used both to support the humanitarian and recovery efforts of Catholic Charities USA and to provide pastoral and rebuilding support to impacted dioceses through the USCCB.



As you are aware, the need is great and I thank you for being as generous as you are able in financially assisting those affected by Hurricane Harvey.



Peace be with you!



+ Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Bishop of Houma-Thibodaux







August 27, 2017

As Hurricane/Tropical Storm Harvey continues to cause devastation in Texas, and may soon create flooding in southwestern and other parts of Louisiana, we certainly keep those affected in our prayers. Here in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, we know the physical and emotional effort that is involved in both immediate and long term, ongoing recovery from hurricanes and flooding. As you are aware, this is still an unfolding flood event. In the future, we will undertake a second collection in churches here in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux to financially assist those affected in Texas and Louisiana by the hurricane and the unprecedented flooding.

However, if at this time you wish to assist those affected, you may financially assist in relief efforts being undertaken by Catholic Charities USA by donating to the Catholic Charities USA disaster relief fund located at: https://catholiccharitiesusa.org. The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has, over the years, received millions of dollars in grants from the Catholic Charities USA disaster fund to help families in our diocese to recover from storms.



Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has reached out to our sister Catholic Charities agencies in affected dioceses to offer assistance. As it become available, more information will be posted to our diocesan Catholic Charities website located at:

https://htdiocese.org/catholic-charities

Our Lady of Prompt Succor, hasten to help us!!



+Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Bishop of Houma-Thibodaux