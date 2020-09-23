Bayou Lafourche Eucharistic Procession Scheduled for Next Saturday

The procession
begins at 8:00 am with a Mass in French at Golden Meadow's
Our Lady of Prompt Succor and the procession will depart around
9:15 am by boat up to Larose. We hope to pass by Galliano's
St. Joseph at around
9:45 am, and Cut Off's
Sacred Heart at around
10:15 pm. From Larose's
Our Lady of the Rosary the procession then departs at
12:00 pm by fire truck to Thibodaux's St. Joseph Cemetery at
1:30 pm. It will be hard for us to determine the exact arrival times (where we intend on stopping for about 10-15 minutes) at Lockport's
Holy Savior, Mathew's
St. Hillary and Raceland's
St. Mary's Nativity, so they will have to calculate the approximate time of our arrival
between 12:00 noon and 1:30 pm (in the time that it takes to drive the fire truck up the bayou). We will be communicating with the priests our progress as we advance throughout the day.
Join us by car or by foot for this year's "2020 Bayou Lafourche Eucharistic Procession" held on Saturday, October 3rd, invoking all the more upon our diocese the Lord's blessing in these times of difficulty and change.