Bishop Dorsonville Announces Clergy Appointments

Rev. Stephen Castille, who has been serving as Secretary to the Bishop has been appointed Parochial Vicar at St. Bernadette Soubirous in Houma effective September 1, 2023.
Rev. Patrick Riviere, previously Administrator of Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Chackbay and Liaison with the Office of Parish Support, has been appointed Secretary to the Bishop effective September 1, 2023. Father Riviere will be in residence at St. Thomas Aquinas in Thibodaux. Father Riviere will remain Director of the Office of the Priesthood.
Rev. Michael Bergeron, retired priest and Sacramental Minister at St. Lawrence in Chacahoula has been appointed Administrator of Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Chackbay effective September 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.
Rev. Samuel Okyere, a priest from Ghana, Africa, has been appointed Parochial Vicar at St. Genevieve in Thibodaux effective upon his arrival in the US and will eventually be assisting at St. Lawrence in Chacahoula.
Rev. Joseph Tregre will remain Parochial Vicar at St. Genevieve in Thibodaux as well. Father Okyere was ordained a priest in the Catholic Archdiocese of Kumasi in Ghana on the 19th of December 2020.