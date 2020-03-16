Bishop Fabre Announce Mass Cancellations (Video)

Act of Spiritual Communion
Whenever you cannot go to Mass or receive the Eucharist, there is a prayer that allows you to make a Spiritual Communion.
The Act of Spiritual Communion was written by St. Alphonsus de Liguori:
My Jesus,
I believe that You
are present in the Most Holy Sacrament.
I love You above all things,
and I desire to receive You into my soul.
Since I cannot at this moment
receive You sacramentally,
come at least spiritually into my heart.
I embrace You as if You were already there and unite myself wholly to You.
Never permit me to be separated from You.
Amen.
(You may make this Spiritual Communion anytime you need it and as often as you need it)