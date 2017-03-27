Bishop Fabre announces new Diocesan Pastoral Council!

by Office of Strategic Planning

Bishop Shelton J. Fabre is pleased to announce the founding of a first ever Diocesan Pastoral Council!



The purpose of the Diocesan Pastoral Council is two-fold. First, the Council will, in essence, hold the diocese accountable to the implementation of the strategic plan. Secondly, the Council will serve as an additional consultative body for the Bishop.



The members of the Pastoral Council are:



Pastoral Council Executive Committee

Dr. Glenn Manceaux, Chairman

Mike Barker, Vice-Chairman

Jennifer Armand, Council Secretary



Pastoral Council Members at Large

Bonnie Babin

Dr. Matt Beyer

Tina Callais

Justin Corte

Nick La Rocca

Mary Riviere

Glenn Vice

Faithia Williams

Dr. Guy Zeringue



"I am deeply grateful to the twelve men and women who have agreed to serve the people of our diocese on our first ever Pastoral Council. I look forward to benefiting from their personal expertise, as well as their unique 'view from the pew'. The strategic plan is an important gift to our diocese. I look forward to collaborating with the Pastoral Council in the on-going implementation of the plan. I also anticipate having a group of lay voices with whom I can consult regarding matters of pastoral importance. May the Lord bless our work together. May the Lord bless the members of our Pastoral Council. 'Allons!' We're in this together!"