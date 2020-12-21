Bishop Fabre Announces New Pastoral Appointments

After consultation with the priests’ personnel board, I am pleased to announce the following appointments as effective January 15, 2021:
REV. DANIEL DUPLANTIS, who has served as Associate Pastor of Saint Thomas Aquinas since July 2019, has been appointed as Associate Pastor of the Cathedral of Saint Francis de Sales in Houma.
REV. BRETT LAPEYROUSE, who has served as Associate Pastor of Saint Genevieve Catholic Church in Thibodaux since July 2019, has been appointed as Associate Pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morgan City.
REV. JOSEPH TREGRE, who has served as Pastor of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary in Houma since July 2019, has been appointed as Associate Pastor of Saint Genevieve Catholic Church in Thibodaux.
REV. BILLY VELASCO, who has served as Associate Pastor of the Cathedral of Saint Francis de Sales in Houma since July 2019, has been appointed as Administrator of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary in Houma.
IN ADDITION, on the 40th Anniversary of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, I promulgated
Plans of Hope, a strategic plan designed for the renewal of parish life. An intricate piece of the strategic plan calls for the ongoing renewal of the priesthood.
Thus, I am pleased to announce today my desire for intentional support to priests.
To that end, I have appointed
REV. PATRICK RIVIERE as Director of the Office of the Priesthood. Rev. Riviere has been serving as Liaison and Priest Specialist for the Office of Parish Support and Associate Pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church. Rev. Riviere will now serve the Office of Parish Support, as well as Director of the Office of the Priesthood, on a full-time basis. He will live at St. Thomas Aquinas in Thibodaux and will assist with their weekend Masses.
In addition,
VERY REV. MARK TOUPS is serving as Pastor of Our Lady of the Isle Church in Grand Isle so that Rev. Toups might have more time dedicated to the renewal of the priesthood. Bishop Fabre is pleased to announce today that he has approved Rev. Toups for six months of sabbatical and further study during the year of 2021 so that Rev. Toups may be free for writing with regards to the ongoing formation for priests. He will remain Vicar General and Pastor of Our Lady of the Isle in Grand Isle. Due to the uncertainties of COVID restrictions, Rev. Toups’ six months of sabbatical and further study will be during the year of 2021, but exact dates will be determined later.