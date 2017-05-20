Bishop Fabre Announces New Pastoral Assignments

by Office of Communications





2017 Pastoral Assignments



After consultation with the Priests' Personnel Board, Bishop Fabre is pleased to announce the following pastoral assignments:



Most Rev. Shelton Fabre has accepted the retirement of Rev. Willie Todd . Fr. Willie has been a priest for 54 years. He has served as Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin since 2014. We express great gratitude to Fr. Willie for his service in these past few years, and we wish him well as he returns again to enjoying his retirement from active ministry.



Most Rev. Shelton Fabre has accepted the retirement of Rev. Domingo "Ding" Cruz . Fr. Ding has been a priest for 44 years. He has served as Associate Pastor at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Larose since July 2016. Fr. Ding will remain in residence at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Larose. We express great gratitude to Fr. Ding for his many years of priestly ministry, and wish him well upon his retirement from active ministry.



Most Rev. Shelton Fabre has accepted the retirement of Rev. Ty Nguyen . Fr. Ty has been a priest for 32 years. He has served as Pastor of St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg since 2004. We express great gratitude to Fr. Ty for his many years of priestly ministry, and wish him well upon his retirement from active ministry.



Rev. Michael Bergeron has been appointed Administrator of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Thibodaux effective July 1, 2017.



Rev. Due Bui has been appointed Administrator of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Amelia effective July 1, 2017. Fr. Due will also continue as Diocesan Director of Hispanic Ministry.



Rev. Joseph Chacko , who has served as Pastor of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Amelia since 2011, has been appointed Chaplain to Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma effective July 1,2017. Fr. Joseph will be in residence at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Houma.



Rev. Robert-Joel Cruz , who has served as Pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut since 2015, will continue to serve as Pastor of Sacred Heart Church in Montegut, and has also been appointed Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Point-aux-Chenes effective July 1, 2017 for a six year term.



Rev. Vicente DeLa Cruz, J.C.L. , who has served as Judicial Vicar since 1995, has asked to be relieved of this office, and has been appointed as a Tribunal Judge in the Diocesan Tribunal effective June 1, 2017 for a six year term. We express gratitude to Fr. Vic for his many years of service as Judicial Vicar. Fr. Vic will continue to serve as Pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Bayou Black.



Rev. Sovi DeVisa , a native of the Philippines, has been appointed Chaplain to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center in Thibodaux effective July 1, 2017. Fr. Sovi will be in residence at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux.



Rev. Alex Gaudet , who has served as Associate Pastor of St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Thibodaux since 2016, has been appointed Administrator of St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg effective July 1, 2017.

Very Rev. Mark Toups, V.G., has been appointed Administrative Mentor for Fr. Alex.



Rev. Brice Higginbotham , who is scheduled to be ordained a priest June 3, 2017, has been appointed Associate Pastor of the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales in Houma effective July 1, 2017.



Rev. Rajasekar Karumelnathan, M.S.F.S ., a priest of the Missionaries of St. Francis de Sales,

has been appointed Associate Pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut and Associate Pastor at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Point-aux-Chenes effective July 1, 2017. Fr. Raj will reside at St. Charles in Point-aux-Chenes.



Rev. Thomas Kuriakose , who has served as Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Point-aux-Chenes since 2010, has been appointed Pastor of St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church in Kraemer effective July 1, 2017 for a six year term.



Rev. Baby "Phillip" Kuruvilla , who has served as Pastor of St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church in Kraemer since 2008, has been appointed Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin effective July 1, 2017 for a six year term.



Rev. Peter Tai Le , who has served as Chaplain of Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma since July 2016, has been appointed Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galliano effective July 1, 2017 for a six year term.



Rev. Glenn LeCompte , who has served on the faculty of Saint Joseph Seminary College since January 201 7, has been appointed Associate Pastor of St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma effective July 1, 2017. Fr. Glenn Lecompte will also continue to serve as the Director of the Diocesan Office of Worship.



Rev. Eric Leyble , who has served as Administrator St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Thibodaux since 2016, has been appointed Pastor of St. Genevieve Church effective July 1, 2017 for a six year term. In addition, Fr. Eric, who has served as Adjutant Judicial Vicar since 2016, has been appointed Judicial Vicar effective June 1, 2017 for a six year term.



Rev. Jacob Lipari , who has served as Associate Pastor of St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma since 2015, has been appointed Associate Pastor of St. Hillary Catholic Church in Matthews and Associate Pastor of St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Church in Raceland effective July 1, 2017. Fr. Jacob will live in residence at St. Hillary Catholic Church in Matthews. Fr. Jacob has also been appointed the Diocesan Chaplain to the Knights of Columbus.



Rev. Michael Manase, O.C.D. , who has served as Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Thibodaux since April 2008, has been reassigned by his Religious Superior to ministry outside the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. We express gratitude to Fr. Michael for his many years of ministry in our diocese.



Rev. John David Matherne , who is scheduled to be ordained a priest June 3, 2017, has been appointed Associate Pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off effective July 1, 2017. Fr. John David will also give assistance to Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic School in Larose.



Rev. Jean-Marie Nsambu , who is scheduled to be ordained a priest June 3, 2017, has been appointed Associate Pastor of Annunziata Catholic Church in Houma effective July 1, 2017.



Very Rev. Joshua Rodrigue , who has served as Pastor of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral since 2012, has been released from diocesan ministry in order to serve as the Director of Pastoral Formation at the Pontifical North American College in Rome effective July 1, 2017 for a period of three years.



Rev. Blair Sabaricos , who has served as Administrator at St. Lawrence Church in Chacahoula since July 2016, has been appointed Pastor of St. Lawrence Church in Chacahoula effective July 1, 2017 for a six year term.



Very Rev. Mark Toups, V.G ., has been appointed Administrator of the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales in Houma effective July 1, 2017. Fr. Mark has also been appointed Administrative Mentor for Rev. Alex Gaudet during his transition as Administrator of St. Ann in Bourg. Fr. Mark will continue as Vicar General for Parish Life and Coordinator of Strategic Planning.



Rev. Joseph Tregre , who has served as Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin since 2015, has been appointed Chaplain to Vandebilt Catholic High School in Houma and to E.D. White Catholic High School in Thibodaux, as well as Associate Pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Thibodaux effective July 1, 2017. Fr. Joseph has also been appointed Chaplain to the Diocesan Committee on Scouting.



Rev. Billy Velasco , who has served as Chaplain of Thibodaux Regional Medical Center in Thibodaux since November 2016, has been appointed Associate Pastor of St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Thibodaux effective July 1, 2017.