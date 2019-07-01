Bishop Fabre Announces New Pastoral Assignments

After consultation with the Diocesan Priests’ Personnel Committee, Bishop Shelton Fabre announces the following pastoral assignments. Please remember these priests and their parishes in your prayers during this time of transition.
Priest Retirements | Effective July 1, 2019
Pastor Assignments | Effective July 1, 2019
Rev. Cody Chatagnier has been appointed Pastor of St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg, effective July 1, 2019, for a six-year term. He has most recently served as Administrator of St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg since May, 1 2018.
Rev. Msgr. Cletus Egbi has been appointed Pastor of St. Luke Catholic Church in Thibodaux and St. Lucy Catholic Church in Houma, effective July 1, 2019, for a six-year term. He most recently served as Administrator of St. Luke Catholic Church in Thibodaux and St. Lucy Catholic Church in Houma since January 1, 2018.
Rev. Clyde Mahler has been appointed Pastor of Saint Mary’s Nativity Catholic Church in Raceland, effective July 1, 2019, for a six-year term. He has most recently served as Pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morgan City since July 1, 2014.
Rev. Thankachan (John) Nambusseril has been appointed Pastor of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow, effective July 1, 2019, for a six-year term. He has most recently served as Pastor of Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport since July 1, 2015.
Rev. Joseph (Henry) Sebastian, M.S.F.S. (Missionaries of St. Francis de Sales) has been appointed Pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City, effective July 1, 2019, for a six-year term. He has most recently served as Pastor of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow since July 1, 2012.
Rev. Joseph Tregre has been appointed Pastor of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma, effective July 1, 2019, for a six-year term. He has most recently served as Chaplain of Thibodaux Regional Medical Center since July 1, 2018.