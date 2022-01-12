Bishop Fabre Announces Two Priest Assignments

As these announcements were made in the respective parishes at last weekend’s Masses, I want to announce to you two priests’ assignments that will change on Monday, February 7, 2022.
They are:
Fr. Francis Kayaye, who has been serving as Associate Pastor at St. Bernadette in Houma will become the Associate Pastor of Holy Cross Church in Morgan City; and
Fr. Brett Lapeyrouse, who has been serving as Associate Pastor in Morgan City will become the Associate Pastor at St. Bernadette in Houma.
Let us remember Fr. Francis and Fr. Brett, as well as the parish communities of Holy Cross and St. Bernadette, in our payers in this time of transition for them.