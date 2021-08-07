Bishop Fabre Invites us to Days of Fasting

Our state and local area continue to struggle greatly under the effects of this fourth surge of COVID cases. The data overwhelmingly shows increases in positivity rates, hospitalizations, and deaths, and our local hospitals continue to operate at maximum capacity.
In addition to working to change this trend with a renewed emphasis on social distancing, masks, and vaccinations, Governor Edwards and the First Lady have invited us to commit to prayer and fasting for our state. I join my own support to this invitation, knowing the real power of prayer and fasting.
Therefore, along with Governor Edwards and the rest of the state, I invite you to three days of intentional prayer and “lunch-time” fasting on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of this week.
May the Lord continue to be with us, and may our efforts of prayer and fasting bear much fruit in our state and diocese.