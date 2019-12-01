Bishop Fabre Meets Pope Francis

Bishop Fabre met with Pope Francis for the first time!
“This week, I had the graced opportunity to meet with Pope Francis for the first time! It was both humbling and inspiring to be in the presence of our Holy Father, Pope Francis. His warmth and support for us in our ministry as bishops was wonderful. I appreciated the large block of time Pope Francis gave to us during our ad limina visit. Let us remember to pray for the Pope in his ministry to the universal Church. I traveled to Rome with other bishops from the Louisiana area to meet with Pope Francis and with different Vatican congregations to present a report on the state of our diocese. Every 5 years, each bishop is asked to visit with the Pope and share with him how his diocese is doing. These meetings with the Holy Father are called 'ad limina visits'. It was also wonderful to visit during these days with Fr. Josh Rodrigue, who is on the faculty of the North American College in Rome, and to also visit with Joseph Lapeyrouse and Matthew Prosperie, two seminarians from our diocese who are studying at the North American College.
” - Bishop Fabre
This past week, Bishop Fabre traveled to Rome with other bishops from the Louisiana area to meet with Pope Francis and present a report on the state of our diocese. This was Bishop Fabre's first time meeting with Pope Francis.
