Bishop Fabre Named One of the Year's Top Catholics by Our Sunday Visitor

Proverbs 3:5-7 states: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart / on your own intelligence do not rely; / In all your ways be mindful of him, / and he will make straight your paths. / Do not be wise in your own eyes, / fear the Lord and turn away from evil.”
This Scripture passage perfectly summarizes the life and personality of Bishop Shelton Fabre of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, Louisiana. I have had the pleasure of knowing Bishop Fabre as a friend, mentor and supervisor when he became the auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of New Orleans in 2007. He was also best friends with my “Dad,” Father Michael Jacques, SSE, who served as our pastor at St. Peter Claver in New Orleans for almost 30 years until he died in 2013.
Since 2007, I have seen Bishop Fabre weather various personal challenges in his life, from deaths, tough diocesan decisions, chairing the anti-racism work of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and now rebuilding after Hurricane Ida. Throughout all these trials, I have witnessed a man so close to God that his faith has “moved mountains.” In fact, it is this faith that inspires those around him to grow closer to God as well.
This past August, Hurricane Ida devastated our region; although New Orleans was affected, we were nowhere near as distressed as Houma-Thibodaux, which is about 40 miles southwest of New Orleans. Here we are, several months later, and much of that area is still being rebuilt from scratch. It is in this reality that we witness Bishop Fabre submitting to the will of God to help the people he is called to shepherd. Not only has Bishop Fabre been in meetings with FEMA and other agencies to try to get help for his people, but he has also been in the trenches with the people serving. There is a popular picture that was run throughout the country of Bishop Fabre carrying a large bag of ice to help during the rebuilding process.
Bishop Fabre is a true witness to the goodness of God. He is very worthy to be included as one of Our Sunday Visitor’s Catholics of the Year. For as the Scripture states, his trust and submission to God’s will continues to help make the paths straight for all those he has been called to serve.