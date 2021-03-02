Bishop Fabre Offers Pastoral Guidance on Covid-19 Vaccines

Bishop Fabre offers the following pastoral guidance on Covid-19 Vaccines:
“For those receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, those vaccines that are morally acceptable are clearly preferable and should be requested. However, one may not have a choice of vaccines without a lengthy delay, which may present serious health consequences. In this case, accepting a vaccination with a morally compromised vaccine is morally permissible because of the lack of alternatives and the serious risk to public health.”
- Bishop Shelton Fabre
Learn more about Covid-19 vaccines and questions of faith by reading the following pastoral articles and statements: