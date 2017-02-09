by Office of Planning

Fr Mike Tran

Formation Commission | Pastor of Annunziata, Houma, LA

Jennifer Armand

Diocesan Governance Commission, Chair for the Sub-Committee on Communications

Jimmie Danos

Formation Commission | Director of Building & Construction, Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux

Stephen Kees

Parish Commission

Mary Kees

Parish Commission

Cary Percle

Diocesan Governance Commission, Sub-Committee on Communications

Bishop Fabre shares the story of the Strategic Plan during his homily at the Mass of Thanksgiving offered in gratitude for all those who served on strategic planning commissions.Below is Bishop Fabre's homily from the Mass, as well as quotes from several people at the reception that served on different commissions.“I have great hope because I think it’s a renewal for the Church, especially for our diocese.”“I think the biggest symbol of hope is the coming together of so many people across our whole diocese, from South Lafourche to North Lafourche, from the bayous of Terrebone to Schriever …under the great leadership of our wonderful bishop.God was definitely with us and helped us put together a plan that I think will guide us into the future, not just for us, but for the children who will grow up in the next 20 and 30 years and live out that plan.”“There is hope in my heart. We’re heading in the right direction under Bishop Fabres leadership. …It’s going to work. …We’re on our way!”“I would say thats there’s not only hope in my heart, but a growing hope, and it’s expanding. And I hope that it reaches out and captures other people and brings them in and they can share in that hope.”“I think it’s been a blessing just to see how many people have been involved …the fact that so many people are exicited …and to see that the bishop has really touched the priests and that the priests are on fire and that its coming towards the parishioners as well. That gives me a lot of hope.”“I believe in my heart that there is hope for the future and I see the coming together of everyone from the religious to the laity for one goal to move the diocese forward.”