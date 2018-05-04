Bishop Fabre to serve as Chair of the Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism

by Office of Communications

Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, President of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, has appointed Bishop Shelton J. Fabre of Houma-Thibodaux to serve as Chair of the USCCB’s Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism. The appointment was made following the resignation of Bishop George Murry, S.J., of Youngstown, previous Chair of the Ad Hoc Committee, after his diagnosis with a form of acute Leukemia.



“Our most heartfelt prayers are with Bishop Murry and his loved ones,” Cardinal DiNardo said. “We ask all people of faith to join us in praying for his full recovery. I am grateful to Bishop Fabre for his dedication and commitment to now lead the work of the Ad Hoc Committee.”



Bishop Fabre will serve as Chair of the committee for the remainder of Bishop Murry’s term. Bishop Fabre currently serves as Chair of the USCCB Subcommittee on African American Affairs. He has been a member of that committee since 2010 and a member of the Committee on Cultural Diversity in the Church since 2013.



