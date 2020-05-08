Bishop Shelton J. Fabre announces pastoral appointments

After consultation with the priests’ personnel board, Bishop Shelton J. Fabre announces the following pastoral appointments.
On the 40th Anniversary of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, Bishop Fabre promulgated
Plans of Hope, a strategic plan designed for the renewal of parish life. To enhance the implementation of
Plans of Hope, the diocesan Office of Parish Support was established to oversee implementation of strategic planning initiatives for parish-based adult formation, youth formation and major life moments (baptisms, weddings, funerals, etc.) Since its inception, the Rev. Mark Toups, V.G., has served this Office in a variety of ways, most recently as acting director.
Since July 2019, the diocese has been formalizing plans for more permanent leadership conducive to the further expansion of the Office of Parish Support. This includes a gradual transition of the Very Rev. Toups into an eventual role of mentor and consultant.
Pastoral Appointments effective May 15, 2020
As part of the initial reorganization of the Office of Parish Support, Bishop Fabre has appointed
Rev. Patrick Riviere as associate director of that Office.
Furthermore, an intricate piece of the strategic plan calls for the ongoing renewal of the priesthood. Bishop Fabre has announced his desire for intentional support to priests. To that end, Bishop Fabre asked the
Rev. Mark Toups to continue to serve as vicar general and therein develop an operational plan for the ongoing support of priests, with hopes that the plan would begin serving priests in the fall of 2021.
Rev. Alex Gaudet, who served as chancellor and assistant to the bishop since July 2018, will transition out of these roles to serve as pastor of Christ the Redeemer Church in Thibodaux for a six-year term.
The
Rev. Jay L. Baker has been appointed chancellor for a six-year term. Rev. Baker will remain pastor of the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales in Houma.
The
Rev. Vicente DeLa Cruz has been appointed vicar for clergy for a six-year term. Rev. DeLa Cruz will remain pastor of St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux.
Pastoral Appointments effective July 1, 2020
Rev. Blair Sabaricos, a priest of the Diocese of Tagbilaran, Philippines, who has served the diocese since 2014, most recently as pastor of St. Lawrence the Martyr Church in Chacahoula, will be returning to his native diocese in the Philippines. We express great gratitude to Rev. Sabaricos for his time of service here in the diocese.
Rev. Jacob Lipari, who has served as chaplain to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center in Thibodaux since 2019, has been appointed pastor of St. Lawrence the Martyr Church in Chacahoula for a six-year term. He will reside at Christ the Redeemer Church in Thibodaux.
Rev. Robert-Joel Cruz, who has served as pastor of St. Andrew Church in Amelia since 2018, has been released from parish ministry to serve the diocese full-time in the ministry of healing and deliverance.
Rev. Joseph Chacko, I.M.S., who has served as pastor of Our Lady of the Isle Church in Grand Isle since 2019, has been appointed pastor of St. Andrew Church in Amelia for a six-year term.
Rev. Mark Toups, who has served as pastor of Christ the Redeemer Church in Thibodaux since 2018, has been appointed as pastor of Our Lady of the Isle Church in Grand Isle for a six-year term.
Rev. John David (J.D.) Matherne, who has served as administrator of St. Hilary of Poitiers Church in Mathews and St. Anthony Church in Gheens since 2019, has been appointed pastor of St. Hilary and St. Anthony for a six-year term. Rev. Matherne will continue to serve as vocations director.
Rev. Jean-Marie Nsambu, who has served as administrator of Holy Savior Church in Lockport, has been appointed pastor of Holy Savior for a six-year term.
Rev. Brice Higginbotham, who has served as administrator of Holy Cross Church in Morgan City since 2019, has been appointed pastor of Holy Cross. Though delayed by one year, it is now anticipated that Rev. Higginbotham will depart for doctoral studies in Sacred Scripture in July 2021.
Rev. Patrick Riviere, who has served as associate pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Thibodaux since 2019, has been appointed associate pastor of Holy Cross Church in Morgan City.
Rev. Prentice Tipton, a priest of the Diocese of Saginaw, MI, who has served the diocese since 2019, will be returning to his native Diocese of Saginaw. We express great gratitude to Rev. Tipton for his time of service here in the diocese, especially for his service as associate pastor of Christ the Redeemer Church in Thibodaux, and spiritual director and team member of the diocesan Office of Parish Support.
Rev. Rusty Bruce, who is to be ordained a priest on June 6, has been appointed associate pastor of St. Hilary of Poitiers Church in Mathews.
Rev. Daniel Duplantis, who is to be ordained a priest on June 6, has been appointed associate pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Thibodaux.
Rev. Sovi Devasia, who has served as sacramental minister to nursing homes in Houma since 2019, has been appointed chaplain to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center in Thibodaux.
Rev. Noas Kerketta, I.M.S., who has served as associate pastor of St. Hilary Church in Mathews since 2018, has been appointed sacramental minister to nursing homes in Houma and associate pastor of Annunziata Church in Houma.
NOTE: Trudy Clement, who served the diocesan Office of Parish Support, will now serve as executive secretary to Bishop Shelton J. Fabre, effective May 15, 2020.