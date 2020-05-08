Looking back: Bishop Fabre greeted catechumens, candidates in a ceremony on the first Sunday of Lent

Bishop Shelton J. Fabre greeted 30 catechumens and 25 candidates of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux at the Rite of Election of Catechumens and the Rite of the Call to Continuing Conversion of Candidates ceremony on the first Sunday of Lent at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux.
The catechumens, those who have not been baptized, are called forth by name. Pastors, godparents, catechists and members of the faith community give witness to the bishop that the “chosen” catechumens are appropriately prepared for the Easter sacraments. The catechumens are then invited to sign their name in the Book of the Elect. Traditionally, the “elect” keep the Lenten season as their final preparation before they come forward at the Easter Vigil to accept the sacred mysteries of the Easter sacraments. This is called the “Period of Purification and Enlightenment.”
Catechumens from the church parishes of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux are: Abimael De Lira Majia, Nathan Louque, Christ the Redeemer, Thibodaux; Sophia Tucker, Holy Cross, Morgan City; Gabrielle Aucoin, Linda Joseph, St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, Thibodaux; Margaret Catherine Naul, St. Thomas Aquinas, Thibodaux; Jessica Randazzo, Sacred Heart, Cut Off; Mackenzie Parker, St. Anthony, Bayou Black; Cody Pellegrin, St. Ann, Bourg; Anisa Guteirrez, Nikki Marcel, Maria Immacolata, Houma;
Todd Foret, Courtney Verret, Christopher Winkles, Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary, Houma; Matthew Camille, St. Eloi, Theriot; Courtney Ledet, Tin Phan, Annunziata, Houma; Mark Coleman, Ayden Coleman, Bailey Dozier, Meagan Esponge, Lauren Pitre, Keagan St. Pierre, Darryl Stewart, St. Bernadette, Houma; Corey Butler, McKenzie Butler, St. Lucy, Houma; Ashley Grabert, Abbie Todd, Josh Trahan, Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales, Houma; Azura Morgan, St. Gregory, Houma.
The candidates are those who are already baptized in another Christian tradition and desire to enter into full communion with the Catholic Church or those uncatechized Catholics completing their Christian initiation. In a process of formation similar to the catechumenate, these candidates who have been prepared within the parish are presented to the bishop and he celebrates with them the Rite of the Call to Continuing Conversion to be enacted in their parish during Lent to become full members in the Catholic Church.
Candidates from the church parishes of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux are: Chelsea Arceneaux, Scott Walters, Christ the Redeemer, Thibodaux; Madison Blanchard, St. Genevieve, Thibodaux; Michael Naquin Jr., St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, Thibodaux; Benjamin Boone, Amanda Hakenhof, Jamie Lawler, Erika Lujano, David Racine, Renne Rasid, St. Thomas Aquinas, Thibodaux; Priscilla Lee-Hartman, Brydgit Lockley, Lance Fry, St. Mary’s Nativity, Raceland;
Philip Parker, St. Anthony, Bayou Black; Andi Luke, Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary, Houma; Dan Davis, Haleigh Zierolf, Maria Immacolata, Houma; Timothy Denton, St. Eloi, Theriot; Lilliana Kreig, Briana Robbins, St. Bernadette, Houma; Carmen Abou-Issa, Bonnie Boudreaux, Desiré Heatherly, Christy Jaccuzzo, Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales, Houma; Dakota Collins, St. Gregory, Houma.
Those who participated in the ceremony were Deacon Stephen Brunet, master of cerem
onies; Deacon James Brunet, Very Rev. Alex Gaudet, assisting master of ceremonies; Deacon Joseph Bourgeois, Deacon Chris Prestenback, bishop’s deacons; Deacon Chris Prestenback, deacon of the Gospel; Jane Lirette, cross bearer; Holly Becnel, book bearer; Kathy Prestenback, thurifer; Mindy Scott and Cathy Duet, candle bearers; Mary Kees, miter bearer; Allison Winston, crozier bearer;
Cathy Butler, book of the elect; Deacon Lee Crochet, commentator; Jude Fanguy and Mark Voisin, readers; Amy Adams, psalmist/cantor; Father Glenn LeCompte, Father Joseph Pilola, Amy Adams, Kim Champagne, Ellen Heidenreich, Becky Plaisance, music ministry/intercessions; parishioners of St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, hospitality ministers; Deacon Larry Callais, Upper Lafourche Deanery; Deacon Joseph Bourgeois, South Lafourche Deanery; Deacon William Dunckelman, Terrebonne Deanery; calling of the names.
This year the state's ban on all gatherings of over 10 people because of the COVID-19 pandemic prohibited the catechumens and candidates from being fully received into the church through the sacraments of initiation at the Easter Vigil. As of this time, no official decision has been made as to when the catechumens and candidates will be officially received into the church. The Bayou Catholic will announce this information as it becomes available.