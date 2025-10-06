Bishop Simon Peter Appoints Leadership

SCHRIEVER, LA- Bishop Simon Peter Engurait has appointed Very Reverend André Melancon as the Vicar General for the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.
Ordained in 2011, Father André has served the diocese for nearly 15 years. He will continue to serve as pastor of St. Bernadette Church in Houma and Chaplain at Vandebilt Catholic High School in Houma.
“Fr. André has a generous heart of service, great wisdom, true humility, and energy that will be a great asset to the office of the bishop,” said Bishop Simon Peter.
Fr. André shared, “I always prayed that whatever Christ and His Church asked of me, that I would always have the courage to say yes. I am excited, humbled, and deeply grateful to Bishop Simon Peter for the trust he has placed in me by appointing me as Vicar General.”
Bishop Simon Peter has also appointed his successor at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Schriever—Father Mitch Semar. Fr. Mitch will continue to serve as the Director of Vocations and Seminarians and Chaplain of E. D. White Catholic High School. “I have utmost faith and confidence in Father Mitch to shepherd the people of this beautiful parish that has been so good to me,” said Bishop Simon Peter.
