Bishops Approve Documents Related to Abuse

At their most recent General Assembly this month, the U.S. Bishops approved three documents related to reporting and investigating claims of abuse or the intentional mishandling of these cases by bishops.
The Bishops also approved the establishment of a national third-party reporting system to simplify the reporting of certain complaints against bishops.
Click Here to read an FAQ that addresses some basic questions related to the efforts of the bishops in general including past efforts, the Motu Proprio, and the specific actions taken at the June 2019 meeting.
Click Here to be brought to the homepage for Bishop Fabre's Pastoral Letter on addressing abuse in the Church entitled, "Light in the Darkness".