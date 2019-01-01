Blue Mass & Red Mass to be Celebrated

The annual diocesan Blue Mass will be celebrated Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales in Houma, at 11 a.m., by Bishop Shelton J. Fabre.
This Mass, which honors firefighters, law enforcement, emergency responders and military personnel, is usually planned on or near the feast of the Archangels, Michael, Gabriel and Raphael (Sept. 29.) St. Michael is the patron saint of community protectors.
All law enforcement, military and fire department personnel throughout the diocese including the South Lafourche communities and Morgan City as well as the Houma-Thibodaux area are invited to attend this special Mass in their honor.
The annual diocesan Red Mass will be celebrated Friday, Oct. 11, at the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales in Houma, at 11:30 a.m., by Bishop Shelton J. Fabre.
This Mass is usually celebrated near the opening of the judicial season to pray for members of the legal profession, that is, judges, lawyers and their staffs, and all other legal professionals.
“These Masses are celebrations of the entire local church, not simply of those for whom we offer special prayer intentions. We encourage all of the faithful to join in the celebration of these Masses,” says Father Glenn LeCompte, diocesan director of the Office of Worship.