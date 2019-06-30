Bourgeois Named New Executive Director for Catholic Charities

Nicole Bourgeois, Ph.D., LMFT, has been named as the new executive director for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, effective April 1. She will replace Robert Gorman, who is retiring June 30, 2019, after 37 years of service to the diocese.
The Raceland native graduated from Central Lafourche High School and went on to attend the Louisiana Scholars’ College at Northwestern State University where she earned a bachelor of science degree in psychology, the University of Louisiana at Monroe where she earned a master of arts degree in marriage and family therapy, and St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, TX, where she earned a doctor of philosophy in marriage and family therapy.
Her former employment includes marriage and family therapist and owner of Beehive Behavioral Health, LLC; therapist at the Teche Action Clinic; adjunct professor at Northcentral University, Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, University of Louisiana at Monroe, Xavier University in New Orleans and Texas A&M–Central Texas.
She is a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Church parish in the St. Charles Community.
“I am looking forward to the opportunity to help serve the people of our area and beyond through the many different ministries that Catholic Charities has to offer. I am honored and humbled to be chosen to follow Rob Gorman as he retires, and I am grateful for the opportunity to learn from his experience in this transition,” says Bourgeois. “I am also looking forward to working with the staff and volunteers to answer the call to meet the needs that are currently being unmet in our diocese. By working together, we can truly make a difference in our world. As Dr. Seuss’ Lorax says, ‘Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.’”