Branding of the new Unified Diocesan School in Morgan City

Bishop Shelton J. Fabre has approved the recommendations from the branding subcommittee, communications and marketing committee, board of trustees, and superintendent of Catholic schools with regard to the unification of Holy Cross Elementary School and Central Catholic High School in Morgan City. The entire PK3-12th grade school system will be known as Central Catholic. In addition, the unified colors of red, white and blue along with “Eagles” as mascot were also approved. Specific references to the school’s activities and functions at the different grade levels will be addressed as follows: 9th – 12th: Central Catholic High School; 6th – 8th: Central Catholic Jr. High School; PK3 – 5th: Central Catholic Elementary School. The action items listed are in line with the details included in the Vision 2020 Communications Plan.



“I am happy to accept and confirm these selections made by the board of trustees for the new unified diocesan Catholic school in Morgan City. I am grateful for the work of the board of trustees in this regard and for all that they are doing to advance the foundation of a new unified school in Morgan City,” says Bishop Fabre.



“What an exciting time this is for Catholic education in Morgan City and its surrounding areas! We are blessed to offer a strong academic education in a Christ-centered environment for students in grades Pre-K3–12 at Central Catholic beginning in the 2018-2019 school year. The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, along with the entire Central Catholic school family, is united in our ever-important ministry of forming missionary disciples of Christ,” says Suzanne Troxclair, diocesan superintendent of Catholic schools.