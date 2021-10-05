Catholic Charities of Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Receives Blue Cross Grant

Schriever, Louisiana -- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux announced today that its humanitarian relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ida have been bolstered thanks to a $250,000 disaster response grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation.
“We have now marked over one month since Hurricane Ida’s landfall, and so much around us is still complete destruction,” said Bishop Shelton J. Fabre of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. “The prayers and generous gifts from partners such as the Blue Cross Foundation allow us to continue supporting our people who are suffering. We have already distributed over 100,000 meals, housing and rental assistance, necessary cleaning supplies, and so much more to so many in our diocese in need. I cannot say thank you enough!”
Catholic Charities serves the missionary heart of the Church by addressing individual and family needs while providing opportunities for disciples to put their faith into action. One aspect of their mission is to coordinate the relief efforts in the aftermath of a natural disaster.
The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation works each day to improve the health and lives of Louisianians by empowering everyday people to do extraordinary good. By building and funding coalitions of friends, families and neighbors, the Foundation hopes to build a healthier Louisiana, particularly for its children. The foundation is funded solely by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana but is a separate 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity. In 2020, Blue Cross and the Blue Cross Foundation invested more than $14 million in Louisiana’s communities and nonprofits with programs and services reaching 6.4 million Louisianians.
“This has been a remarkably challenging year for the state of Louisiana – from COVID impacts to multiple natural disasters,” said Michael Tipton, President of the Blue Cross Foundation. “We’re glad to be able to partner with colleagues throughout the state to help meet the immediate needs of people impacted by this terrible storm, and to help support the long-term rebuilding of the region to health and prosperity in the months to come.”