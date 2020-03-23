Catholic Charities Announces Food Bank Changes

After much consideration, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has decided to modify the distribution programs at the Good Samaritan Food Bank in Thibodaux, the Good Samaritan Food Bank in Raceland, and the Catholic Community Center in Galliano to protect the community, volunteers, and staff during this time of pandemic concern and national emergency declaration.
The food banks will no longer hold public distributions to better comply with the recommendations for social distancing and the governor’s order. They are working with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and Second Harvest Food Bank to ensure that those in the vulnerable populations are able to receive assistance safely.
Please leave a message at Catholic Charities at (985) 876-0490 if you are in need of assistance.