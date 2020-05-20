Catholic Charities continues to reach out to those in need during the pandemic

To help meet the needs of those people who have been food insecure in our community during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has teamed up with Second Harvest Food Bank of New Orleans, Second Harvest Food Bank of Acadiana and Cannata’s Market locations in Houma and Morgan City for five emergency drive-through food distributions throughout the diocese over the last few weeks.
Nicole M. Bourgeois, Ph.D., LMFT, executive director of Catholic Charities, reports that the five distributions to date have provided a total of 3,818 families with 111,984 lbs. of food.