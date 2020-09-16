Catholic Charities Food Distribution This Friday at the Civic Center

During these difficult times, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has been working hard to identify the areas of greatest need in our communities, and making sure that the most vulnerable among us are safely receiving those needed services. Catholic Charities is teaming up again with Second Harvest Food Bank of New Orleans for another drive-through emergency food distribution event this week. The event has been scheduled for Friday, September 18, beginning at 9:30 am at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, located at 346 Civic Center Boulevard in Houma.
The event is the seventh in recent months to be hosted by the two organizations, with the previous distributions in Mathews, Houma, Morgan City and Galliano serving a combined total of over 125,000 lbs. of food to an estimated 4,800 local families.