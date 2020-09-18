Catholic Charities Serves 1,400 Families Through Food Distribution in Houma

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma Thibodaux in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank held an emergency food distribution in Houma today.
We served over 1,400 families. We were only able to do this through the generosity of the donors to both Catholic Charities and Second Harvest, the hospitality of the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, and the amazing volunteers who helped us every step of the way. We are in awe of the way so many people came together and demonstrated their faith at work.