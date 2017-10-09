Catholic Community Radio Boosts Signal

by Office of Commnunications

Dear friends in Christ,

Greetings in the Lord! I am pleased to announce that thanks to a recent upgrade to a stronger signal Catholic Community Radio is now broadcasting to a large portion of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux on 690 AM and 1380 AM. The presence of Catholic Radio is a welcome resource for the people of Houma-Thibodaux.

Radio is a uniquely convenient medium because we can listen and learn as we go about our day. Catholic radio is a wonderful tool that can help us on our journey to a deeper understanding of our Catholic faith and draw us to a closer relationship with Christ and His Church. Catholic Radio can also assist us evangelize, spreading the joy of the Catholic faith to people of other faiths and those Catholics who may no longer practice the faith.

Catholic Community Radio also functions as a “virtual town square” for our area where listeners can become informed about events, speakers, and special masses in our diocese and beyond. The station features quality shows from EWTN as well as local shows that reflect the unique culture of our Catholic faith in South Louisiana.

This apostolate has proven to be a blessing to many and I am glad to give my blessing to their ministry. I encourage you to take a listen to 690 or 1380 AM and encourage others to do the same. I hope that you will be blessed by what you hear.

Sincerely yours in the Lord,

+Shelton J. Fabre

Bishop of Houma-Thibodaux