Catholic Foundation and Lafourche Parish DA Support 'The Pantry'

The Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana recently partnered with the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office to extend the incredible efforts of ‘The Pantry’ to the six Catholic schools within Lafourche Parish. With the support and funding of the Lorio Foundation, the Catholic Foundation was able to work with Kristine Russell and her team to purchase all of the food and supplies for 'The Pantry' in our Catholic schools. The DA’s office started ‘The Pantry’ at the participating schools, which is a designated area on campus that will be stocked each month with non-perishable food and supplies.
Members of the Catholic Foundation’s Mother Teresa Women’s Giving Circle helped deliver all of the supplies to each school and will keep their pantries stocked for the coming months.
“Partnering with Kristine Russell and the Lafourche DA’s office was a perfect fit for our foundation and our Mother Teresa Women’s Giving Circle. Many of our faculty and staff of our Catholic schools have been displaced, homes being gutted and even our students' families are struggling during this time. We are thankful to the Lorio Foundation and the DA's office for helping make The Pantry possible in our Catholic schools. Our Mother Teresa Women's Giving Circle members and the committee took the lead in this effort in delivering the supplies as our direct mission has and will continue to be impacting women, children and families. The Pantry fits perfectly with our mission. We also will be expanding this effort to our Terrebonne Parish Catholic schools as well,” said Amy Ponson, Executive Director of the Catholic Foundation.