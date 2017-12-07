Catholic School Closing Due to Weather | Friday, December 8

by Office of Commnunications

Due to projected weather conditions, the following Catholic schools will be closed Friday, December 8:



- Central Catholic High School, Morgan City

- Holy Cross Elementary, Morgan City



UPDATE: 7am, Dec 8

All Catholic Schools in both Terrebonne & Lafourche Parishes are open today.



UPDATE: 1230pm, Dec 8

There will be regular dismissals with bus service in both Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish Schools today. There will be no after school activities in any of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Catholic Schools. Parents are encouraged to use their own discretion and may check out their children if they so choose. The Catholic Schools Office is in ongoing communication with civil authorities, and plans remain for regular dismissal. Any changes will be communicated immediately through the diocesan and school websites and social media. Please stay warm through this weather event!