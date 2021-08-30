Catholic Schools Closed Until Further Notice

Our prayers are with all of you as we begin the recovery process in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. All Catholic schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux will be closed until further notice. Please continue to monitor local news stations, our diocesan website, diocesan and Catholic schools social media sites, emails, and your school communications system for additional information and updates. We ask, for the safety of all, that you heed the directives of local civil authorities in terms of re-entry into your communities and parishes.