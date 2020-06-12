Catholic Schools Prepare for Next School Year

A Message from Suzanne Troxclair, Superintendent of Catholic Schools
RETURN TO SCHOOL PLAN
Our priorities as we return to school are safety, presence, and growth:
• SAFETY The diocese is committed to utilizing appropriate safety measures in the context of a return to work and schools.
• PRESENCE The diocese is committed to keeping our schools open and do not want to burden parents with challenging schedules that would make it difficult to work.
• GROWTH The diocese wants our children to continue their academic progress in a safe, secure, and Christ-centered environment in our schools as we work in the ministry of Catholic education to form the whole child.
This Return to School Plan will be updated regularly as we respond to additional guidance received. Our schools will post their Return to School Plans on their school websites, updating as needed.
The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux is grateful for the deep commitment of its school families to the ministry of Catholic education and looks forward to welcoming its students back to school in August!
DISTANCE LEARNING
Students, teacher-ministers, administrator-ministers, and their support staffs did an outstanding job to ensure teaching and learning infused with our Catholic identity continued throughout this unprecedented time. They faced these challenges with the Christ-centered spirit and tenacity that make our Catholic school ministry both unique and excellent.
In addition to ensuring that teaching and learning continued through distance education, they made intentional efforts to recognize our students through fun and innovative methods! Whether it included highlighting students on social media or delivering yard signs to the houses of graduating seniors, the students and their families witnessed firsthand the sincere love and support of their Catholic school family. These memories will be forever carried in their hearts and in ours, as we have been blessed to witness these incredible expressions of faith and hope for our students.
HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATIONS
CENTRAL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL
Friday, June 26, 2020 @ 6:30pm
Holy Cross Catholic Church, Morgan City
VANDEBILT CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL
Saturday, June 27, 2020 @ 9:00am
Stopher Gymnasium
Nicholls State University, Thibodaux
E.D. WHITE CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL
Saturday, June 27, 2020 @ 3:00pm
Stopher Gymnasium
Nicholls State University, Thibodaux
[ CLICK HERE to download a Full Color 1-page PDF of this message ]