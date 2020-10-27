Catholic Schools to Close Wednesday

All Catholic schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux will be closed to in-person instruction on Wednesday, October 28th due to the impending landfall of Hurricane Zeta and in alignment with civil authorities.
Parents and students are to refer to their schools’ communication systems for specific information and expectations on adapted distance learning assignments for Wednesday, as well as for any other changes to scheduling, should changes be necessary.
School families should also monitor the diocesan website, social media and local news for additional information while monitoring the approaching storm.