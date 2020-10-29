Catholic Schools To Reopen Friday

Catholic schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux will be open to in-classroom instruction on Friday, October 30th with the possible exceptions of Vandebilt Catholic in Houma and Holy Rosary in Larose.
Vandebilt Catholic at the time of this message is still without full power, and Holy Rosary has a downed power line. Parents of students in those schools should continue to monitor their school communications, as well as the diocesan website and social media for updates.
A reminder to parents that there will be NO bus transportation in Lafourche or Terrebonne parishes Friday.
The diocesan Office of Catholic Schools will make an announcement regarding Vandebilt Catholic and Holy Rosary no later than 8 pm tonight.