Since 1974, the National Catholic Education Association (NCEA) has sponsored National Catholic Schools Week, an annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. It starts the last Sunday in January and runs all week, which in 2022 is January 30 – February 5. The theme for National Catholic Schools Week 2022 is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.”
Schools typically observe the annual celebration week with Masses, open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members. Through these events, schools focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to our church, our communities and our nation.
“Catholic schools are a great gift to the church and our nation,” said Bishop Shelton J. Fabre. “Catholic schools educate our children academically but, more importantly, Catholic schools form our young people in faith.”
Each day of the week features a different focus, listed here: Sunday 30 Celebrating Church Parishes
Monday 31 Celebrating Community
Tuesday 1 Celebrating Students
Wednesday 2 Celebrating the Nation
Thursday 3 Celebrating Vocations
Friday 4 Celebrating Faculty, Staff
Saturday 5 Celebrating Families
“I express my gratitude to all the ministers in Catholic education,” added Bishop Fabre. “To the administrators, teachers and staff who give so generously, I say thank you. And to the parents who entrust their children to Catholic education, I express my gratitude to them as well.”
Follow along on our Diocesan Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/htdiocese) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/htdiocese/) January 30th - February 5th for news on what’s happening around the diocese and how we’re celebrating our Catholic schools.