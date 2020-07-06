Catholic schools will return to in-class instruction in August

“I hear school bells in the distance,” says Bishop Shelton J. Fabre.
Bishop Fabre and Suzanne Troxclair, superintendent of Catholic Schools, announced recently that the Catholic schools of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux will return to in-class instruction in August for the 2020-2021 school year.
Bishop Fabre says he continues to be grateful to the families who are committed to providing a Catholic education for their children and proud of the schools for their strong Catholic identity.
For the past several weeks a task force composed of local professionals including educators, healthcare workers, counselors, human resources, food services, athletics and more have been working diligently on finalizing the diocese’s return to school plan and preparing for a safe return to classroom education.
The Office of Catholic Schools is committed to utilizing appropriate safety measures to keep the schools of the diocese open and help all students to continue growing both spiritually and academically.
The plans are aligned with state, local and federal officials, and healthcare professionals with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, LA Department of Education, LA Department of Health, etc., and will be continually amended as needed according to the directives of these various governmental and healthcare agencies, says Troxclair.
The latest updates to the return to school plans will be regularly communicated on the diocesan website and social media. Each school will also continue communicating with its parents and students.