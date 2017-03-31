Celebrating creative parishes! Holy Cross in Morgan City!

by Office of Strategic Planning

Know someone who is creatively celebrating the strategic plan? Has your parish recently done something creative with implementation? We'd love to hear from you! Email Kristin: kniedbala@htdiocese.org to share the good news!

Fr. Clyde and Holy Cross in Morgan City celebrated Lent with the VIGIL Project. Hundreds turned out for the event and shared that they were uplifted and hopeful seeing these young adults pray and share witness to their faith. And many people said the experience of this night of ministry was like a “personal Pentecost” and left them desiring this same experience with depth of prayer and beauty in the liturgy. Others shared they now feel energized towards the revitalization of the parish to form missionary disciples like the ones they witnessed that night.Great job Fr. Clyde and Holy Cross!! Keep that flame alive!