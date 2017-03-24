Celebrating creative parishes! Holy Savior in Lockport!

by Holy Savior in Lockport

Know someone who is creatively celebrating the strategic plan? Has your parish recently done something creative with implementation? We'd love to hear from you!

The strategic plan is about renewal, not busyness. Andy Stanley once wrote: "Being busy is not the same as being successful. There is no direct correlation between how busy you are and how successful you are."That's a great quote. If a busy parish equalled a succesful parish then we would not need a stategic plan. We're all busy, right?The question is are we busy about the right things? Are we busy about what God told us to do or have we begun to merely ask God to bless our "good ideas"?Today we want to celebrate the wisdom of Fr. John Nambusseril and the Parish Implementation Team at Holy Savior in Lockport. Last Saturday, March 18, 2017, the entire Parish Implementation Team, led by Fr. John,a "mini retreat". They slowed down. They prayed. They listened. They askedwhatwanted for their parish.In addition, Holy Savior has been intentional about getting literally hundreds of people to pray for God's blessing. Intercessory prayer is very, very impotant. Holy Savior is anchoring its implementation under all that intercession.Great job Fr. John! Great job Holy Savior! They are a great example of how to discern your way into implementation.