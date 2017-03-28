Celebrating creative parishes! Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Golden Meadow!

by Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Golden Meadow

Know someone who is creatively celebrating the strategic plan? Has your parish recently done something creative with implementation? We'd love to hear from you! Email Kristin: kniedbala@htdiocese.org to share the good news!

Check out Fr. Henry and the good people down the bayou at Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Golden Meadow!This Lent they held a Lenten Mission Monday, March 20 and Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Under the leadership of Fr. Henry. He enlisted the assistance of six parishioners who presented the nine aspects of being a missionary disciple! These nine aspects describing mature discipleship is at the heart of the strategic plan! Great idea!Not only did the parishioners themselves present the content they each included personal witness!It was so successfully received that plans to repeat the mission are being explored. Everyone - including Fr. Henry - was blown away by the personal testimonies and the depth the topics were presented.Because of the mission, parishioners are more excited by the strategic plan. What a wonderful success!Great job Fr. Henry! Great job Our Lady of Prompt Succor! They are a great example of how to include the educational aspects of strategic planning in the rhythm of Lent!