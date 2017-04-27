Celebrating Creative Parishes | Our Lady of the Rosary, Larose!

by Office of Planning

The strategic plan is about renewal. It's about our parishes. It's about people. The only way the strategic plan is going to succeed is if parishes "own" it and make it their own. In doing so, the implementation will look different from parish to parish. We want to celebrate the creative ways parishes are beginning to make the strategic plan their own.

Today, we want to celebrate the way in which Fr. Roni Villamor and Our Lady of the Rosary, Larose is taking the initiative to intentionally form disciples.

Desiring to deepen discipleship amongst the people ‘in the pews’, Fr. Roni took the opportunity to begin with those coming to daily Mass. This week, Fr. Roni used his daily Mass homily to share about the early Church community, emphasizing that they would have really KNOWN each other: known each other’s names, known the joys and struggles in each other’s lives. Then, he invited everyone to begin this week to really learn each other’s names and he gave them the opportunity to do exactly that. The response was amazing and several people shared that they had seen the same people at daily Mass for years but never knew their name or anything about them until this week. That’s a great idea! Fr. Roni, we celebrate you and your efforts to intentionally connect people and build up the community!