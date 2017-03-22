Celebrating creative parishes! Sacred Heart in Cut Off!

by Sacred Heart in Cut Off

The strategic plan is about renewal. It's about our parishes. It's about people. The only way the strategic plan is going to succeed is if parishes "own" it and make it their own. In doing so, the implementation will look different from parish to parish. We want to celebrate the creative ways parishes are beginning to make the strategic plan their own.



Today we want to celebrate the creativity of Fr. Greg Fratt and the good people at Sacred Heart in Cut Off! This year Sacred Heart in Cut Off brought in John Angotti for their Lenten Mission.



Sacred Heart pastor Fr. Greg Fratt said: "John Angotti hit a home run at our Lenten Mission Monday and Tuesday leading over 430 people each night through the 5 steps of Connect, Encounter, Conversion, Growth and Mission. He got across the message, in music and song, that we have a clear mission to lead others to Christ."



He added: "John travels extensively through out the United States and realizes first hand our need to change our way of thinking and intentionally be formed as true disciples leading others to Christ."



Fr. Greg used the Lenten Mission to further teach the five-step process of forming disciples! Brilliant idea!

Great job Fr. Greg!







Know someone who is creatively celebrating the strategic plan? Has your parish recently done something creative with implementation? We'd love to hear from you! Email Kristin: kniedbala@htdiocese.org to share the good news!