Celebrating Creative Parishes | Sacred Heart, Morgan City

by Office of Planning

The parish mission conducted at Sacred Heart Church, Morgan City by Fr. Ron Hoye, C.M. on April 9th. 10th and 11th at 7:00 p.m. focused on discipleship, a topic closely related to the theme of the Diocesan Strategic Planning, “Forming Disciples – Renewing Parishes.” The core message the Parish Mission is: Discipleship is a faith response to the Lord, nourished by prayer and the Eucharist, and the disciples are continually open to the prompting of the befriending Spirit to serve others. We had 3 nights of reflection on the Scripture readings, humor and sharing of faith experiences. All pews were taken during the 3-night mission and the people felt inspired and challenged to continue in their faith journey as disciples. The effects were immediately felt at the increased number of attendance at Holy Week Services, increased stewardship of treasure, and a palpable excitement and interest to be involved in the Pastoral Planning and its Implementation.

Lord, send us your Spirit and renew the face of the earth!

Fr. Freddie Decal

Pastor

Sacred Heart Church

Morgan City, LA